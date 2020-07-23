Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,800. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

