Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSV. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

NYSE:CSV opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,965.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,575 shares of company stock worth $104,315. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 904,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $2,389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

