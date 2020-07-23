Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Hold

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMCH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.