Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Sell

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.55.

Shares of BIDU opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

