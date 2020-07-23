Zacks: Brokerages Expect China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CBPO. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 15,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $107.68 on Monday. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $119.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.82.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

