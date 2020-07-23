Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.09.

TYL opened at $367.86 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after buying an additional 463,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,285,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

