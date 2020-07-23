Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. BofA Securities raised Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $502,002.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock worth $2,616,890. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

