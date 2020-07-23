Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.63. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

