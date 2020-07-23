Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Earnings of -$2.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings per share of ($2.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.25). PVH reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

PVH stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

