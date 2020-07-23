Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

CALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,701,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

