Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$10.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YRI. Cormark lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday.

YRI stock opened at C$8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$8.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.96.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$478.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

