Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

