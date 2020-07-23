Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WYND. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.95. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 404,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 35.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

