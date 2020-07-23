Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWLNF. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of WWLNF opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29.

