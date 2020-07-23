Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.56, approximately 174,651 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,658,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Colliers Securities cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 62,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,032,714.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,170.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,798 shares of company stock worth $12,155,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.