WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.52, approximately 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.56% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.