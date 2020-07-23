Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

