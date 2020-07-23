William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at $975,778.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

