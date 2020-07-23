William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $281.83 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,872,070.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $187,444.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,337. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

