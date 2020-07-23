William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

