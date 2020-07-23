William Blair Comments on S&P Global Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.00. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2021 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $356.45 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $359.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.