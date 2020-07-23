William Blair Comments on Msci Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Msci in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Msci’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $390.12 on Thursday. Msci has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $394.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.29 and its 200 day moving average is $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $215,726,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 801.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 1,158.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 506,381 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after acquiring an additional 484,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth about $127,387,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

