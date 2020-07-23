Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$70.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 258.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.19. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$70.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$342.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.46 million. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.520492 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.