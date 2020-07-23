Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$70.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion and a PE ratio of 258.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.75.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.