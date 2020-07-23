Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$70.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion and a PE ratio of 258.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$342.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.520492 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

