Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,592.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,789.13 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.