Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Baker Hughes from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

BKR opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

