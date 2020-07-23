Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $306.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.19. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

