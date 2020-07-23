Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Johnson Rice raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

ENPH opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $2,013,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,471,946. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

