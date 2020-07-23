Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,572.02.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,458.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,369.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

