Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

