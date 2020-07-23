Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,417,000 after acquiring an additional 185,866 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,066 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AZN opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

