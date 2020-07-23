Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.