Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $285,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $521,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

