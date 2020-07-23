Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 742.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.