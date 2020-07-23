Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $424,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $41.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

