Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $28.49 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 237,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

