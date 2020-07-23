Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $210.37 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $210,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $257.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

