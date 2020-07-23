Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

