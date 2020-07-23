Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 746 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

