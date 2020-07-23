Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) vs. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (NYSE:CWYCY) Financial Analysis

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 5.19% 8.00% 4.17% CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 2.36% 7.26% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 2 4 6 0 2.33 CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $72.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is more favorable than CHINA RWY CONST/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $8.20 billion 1.43 $326.70 million $4.17 14.77 CHINA RWY CONST/ADR $120.17 billion 0.10 $2.92 billion N/A N/A

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Dividends

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies beats CHINA RWY CONST/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, including locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The company's Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds new commuter locomotives; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. It serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The company's products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; heat exchangers and cooling products; and track and switch products. Its products also include railway braking equipment and related components; friction products; and new commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit car and locomotive overhaul and refurbishment. In addition, the company's products comprise doors for buses and subway cars; platform screen doors; pantographs; window assemblies; couplers; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors. Wabtec Corporation was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations. It undertake projects, such as railways, highways, urban rail transits, water conservancy and hydropower, housing construction, municipal engineering, bridges, tunnels, airports, and wharfs. The company is also involved in the provision of survey, design, and consultation services for railway, urban rail transit, highway, municipal engineering, industrial and civil building, and water transport engineering. In addition, it manufactures large railway track maintenance machinery, excavating machinery, rail equipment, special construction equipment, bridge construction equipment, railway electric construction equipment and materials, lifting equipment, and steel structures. Further, the company is involved in the real estate development; purchase and sale of goods and materials; and provision of logistics, financial agency, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation Group.

