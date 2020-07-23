Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 5.6%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 13,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 54,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

