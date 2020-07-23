Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 5.6%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 13,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 54,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Western Resources (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

