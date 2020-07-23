Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -154.05% 13.11% 1.28% CubeSmart 26.18% 9.53% 4.31%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $217.26 million 0.57 $70.70 million $1.21 1.90 CubeSmart $643.91 million 8.52 $169.12 million $1.69 16.78

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 CubeSmart 4 5 1 0 1.70

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

