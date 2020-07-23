Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.38.
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.29. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16.
In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,645.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
