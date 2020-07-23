Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.29. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

