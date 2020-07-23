Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.70 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

