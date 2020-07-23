Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,458.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,369.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

