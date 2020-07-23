Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

