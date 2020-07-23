Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

