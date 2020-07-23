Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Invests $196,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

