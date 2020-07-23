Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.