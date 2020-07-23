Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $256.98 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.77. The company has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

